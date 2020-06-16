All apartments in Middletown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1602 Florence Street,

1602 Florence Street · (513) 275-1510
Location

1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH 45044
Barbara Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 Florence Street, · Avail. Jul 31

$745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and range hood, updated bath, and W/D hook-up. Outside you'll find off street parking, a storage shed, and a large yard that is perfect for entertaining. You won't want to miss out on this! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE3269620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Florence Street, have any available units?
1602 Florence Street, has a unit available for $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Florence Street, have?
Some of 1602 Florence Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Florence Street, currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Florence Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Florence Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Florence Street, is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Florence Street, offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Florence Street, does offer parking.
Does 1602 Florence Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Florence Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Florence Street, have a pool?
No, 1602 Florence Street, does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Florence Street, have accessible units?
No, 1602 Florence Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Florence Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Florence Street, has units with dishwashers.
