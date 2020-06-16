Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and range hood, updated bath, and W/D hook-up. Outside you'll find off street parking, a storage shed, and a large yard that is perfect for entertaining. You won't want to miss out on this! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



