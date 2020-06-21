Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

1217 Ellen Drive, Available 07/03/20 1217 Ellen 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our beautiful 3BR/1BA Middletown home close to University Blvd. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, dishwasher, disposal, range hood, W/D hook-up, and a full unfinished basement. Outside you will find a 1 car detached garage and yard that is perfect for entertaining. Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be for an additional cost.**

**Section 8 approved**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE3100509)