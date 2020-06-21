All apartments in Middletown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1217 Ellen Drive,

1217 Ellen Drive · (513) 275-1510
Location

1217 Ellen Drive, Middletown, OH 45042
Wildwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1217 Ellen Drive, · Avail. Jul 3

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1217 Ellen Drive, Available 07/03/20 1217 Ellen 3BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our beautiful 3BR/1BA Middletown home close to University Blvd. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, dishwasher, disposal, range hood, W/D hook-up, and a full unfinished basement. Outside you will find a 1 car detached garage and yard that is perfect for entertaining. Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be for an additional cost.**
**Section 8 approved**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE3100509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Ellen Drive, have any available units?
1217 Ellen Drive, has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Ellen Drive, have?
Some of 1217 Ellen Drive,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Ellen Drive, currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Ellen Drive, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Ellen Drive, pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Ellen Drive, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 1217 Ellen Drive, offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Ellen Drive, does offer parking.
Does 1217 Ellen Drive, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Ellen Drive, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Ellen Drive, have a pool?
No, 1217 Ellen Drive, does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Ellen Drive, have accessible units?
No, 1217 Ellen Drive, does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Ellen Drive, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Ellen Drive, has units with dishwashers.
