Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:40 PM

1210 Calumet Avenue

1210 Calumet Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1879034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1210 Calumet Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044
Prospect

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Middletown. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply. Sorry - no Section 8 or other rent vouchers or subsidies.

Qualification Requirements: Household monthly gross income must be at least 3x the rent amount. Deposit (equal to rent) plus one full month's rent required before move-in. No felony convictions or eviction actions within the last 5 years. This is a drug-free and smoke-free home. Minimum 12-month lease. $35 application fee per adult, nonrefundable.

Learn how to tour this property at your convenience here:

**Here is how Rently works: https://youtu.be/8jF4T4bFtl8

**Managing agent posts listings directly to Rently -- third party sites may not display accurate amenities.

For more information about this or other available rentals we may have, contact Independence Property Management today at rentme@independencemgt.com or (937) 203-8886
Or, by visiting our website: https://independencemgt.com/

**Scam Alert: We Do Not Advertise on Craigslist**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Calumet Avenue have any available units?
1210 Calumet Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Middletown, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
Is 1210 Calumet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Calumet Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Calumet Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Calumet Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Calumet Avenue offer parking?
No, 1210 Calumet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Calumet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Calumet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Calumet Avenue have a pool?
No, 1210 Calumet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Calumet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1210 Calumet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Calumet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Calumet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Calumet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Calumet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
