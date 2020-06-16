Amenities
$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor)
2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now
laundry in bldg
Pictures will be coming soon. This apartment has wall-to-wall tile floor and not carpet as a pictures now show.
Features:
Attentive Landlords
2 bdrm/1bth
Updated 888 Sq. Ft.
Walk-In Closet in Mstr. Bdrm.
Large Closet with Storage in 2nd Bdrm.
Ceiling Fans & A/C Unit
Furnished Kitchen (Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Oven/Stove)
Mini Blinds
Laundry in Building
Free Heat
Free Water & Sewer
Free Garbage Removal
Security Cameras
Rent: $750
Across the Street from Andrews Plaza
Close to Bus Lines
Freeway Access
Walking Distance to Lake Erie
Close to Lakeland Community College (3 miles)
Background Checks Required Before Lease signings
No Pets
Call:
216-315-3200 to schedule a showing
5966 Andrews Rd
(RLNE951921)