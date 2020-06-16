Amenities

$750 / 2br - 888ft - 2 Bdrm/1Bth Apartment: FREE HEAT & WATER (Willoughby, Mentor on the Lake, Mentor)



2BR / 1Ba 888ft2 apartment available now

Pictures will be coming soon. This apartment has wall-to-wall tile floor and not carpet as a pictures now show.



Features:

Attentive Landlords

2 bdrm/1bth

Updated 888 Sq. Ft.

Walk-In Closet in Mstr. Bdrm.

Large Closet with Storage in 2nd Bdrm.

Ceiling Fans & A/C Unit

Furnished Kitchen (Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Oven/Stove)

Mini Blinds

Laundry in Building

Free Heat

Free Water & Sewer

Free Garbage Removal

Security Cameras



Rent: $750



Across the Street from Andrews Plaza

Close to Bus Lines

Freeway Access

Walking Distance to Lake Erie

Close to Lakeland Community College (3 miles)



Background Checks Required Before Lease signings



Call:

216-315-3200 to schedule a showing

5966 Andrews Rd



No Pets Allowed



