15 Apartments for rent in Medina, OH with parking
Medina was originally named Mecca, but when it was discovered that another town in Ohio already had the same title, city planners hastily chose another name.
Located near a couple of major interstates, Medina lies within easy reach of both Akron and Cleveland. While the proximity has led to a predictable suburbanization, Medina enjoys an interesting mix of history and development. Prosperous and remarkably unstained by the negative potential of urban development, the city has been recognized as one of America's most desirable places to live. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Medina apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.