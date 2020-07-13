Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Medina, OH with parking

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,004
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
929 Van Buren Way
929 Van Buren Way, Medina, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1258 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH RANCH. KITCHEN HAS NEW APPLIANCES AND NEW FLOORING, VAULTED CEILING IN THE LIVING ROOM, 4 SEASON ROOM WITH NEW CARPET AND BEDROOM #2 HAS NEW CARPET. MASTER SUITE HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH.
Results within 5 miles of Medina
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1180 sqft
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.
Results within 10 miles of Medina
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,060
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4827 Grafton Rd
4827 Grafton Road, Medina County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1030 sqft
Fall in love with this like new, beautifully updated, two-bedroom, one and one-half bath, single-family townhouse with full basement, and a private patio.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
240 Great Oaks Trail
240 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Location, Convenience, Value! - Property Id: 60032 We are a 48 unit apartment complex located 1/2 mile from I-76 in beautiful Wadsworth, Ohio. Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
18608 Buccaneer Creek Ln # 15
18608 Buccaneer Creek Lane, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1606 sqft
This beautiful, large 2 bedroom 3.5 bath end unit townhome condominium is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac area of the Spyglass Hill Community in Strongsville.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 East Dr
701 East Drive, Brunswick, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,947
2364 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in Brunswick OH - For rent located in Brunswick, OH this beautiful updated 2,364 sqft ranch home offers double car attached garage, 1 acre yard, 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1420 Reimer Rd
1420 West Reimer Road, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
Occupancy available mid July. Highly desirable Blue Sky Ridge Apartments. Great location with shopping/freeways/restaurants nearby. Two bedrooms with one full and one 1/2 bath. Clean and neutral with kitchen upgrades including stainless appliances.
City Guide for Medina, OH

Medina was originally named Mecca, but when it was discovered that another town in Ohio already had the same title, city planners hastily chose another name.

Located near a couple of major interstates, Medina lies within easy reach of both Akron and Cleveland. While the proximity has led to a predictable suburbanization, Medina enjoys an interesting mix of history and development. Prosperous and remarkably unstained by the negative potential of urban development, the city has been recognized as one of America's most desirable places to live. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Medina, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Medina apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

