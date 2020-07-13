Apartment List
OH
mason
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

97 Apartments for rent in Mason, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mason apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,020
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6817 Lady Abigail Drive
6817 Lady Abigail Dr, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom brand new house in Mason. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3860 Elter Lane
3860 Elter Lane, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1576 sqft
RARE and gorgeous sun-filled end unit 3-bedroom townhouse with 2-car garage & basement! Newer carpet in bedrooms! Gas fireplace, cute kitchen with breakfast nook and walkout to patio and treed views.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7883 Yellowwood Drive
7883 Yellowwood Drive, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2852 sqft
Spacious over 3500sf living area single family home in White Blossom community on cul-de-sac street. Granite kit w/SS appliances, hardwood floors,large private backyard, finished basement. Move in ready!

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5131 Franklin Park Drive
5131 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2071 sqft
Three Bedroom Town House with Walk-out Lower Level w. Garage, Wooded view. Great Location, Close to parks, and Down Town Mason. No Pets, Agent/Owner

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5204 Franklin Park Drive
5204 Franklin Park Street, Mason, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Three Levels Town House, with Attached Garage. Two Master Bedrooms. First Floor with Formal Living and Dinning Room with walk out to Balcony. Wooded View. Close to Down Town Mason and Parks. No Pets. Agent Owner

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6263 Crooked Creek Drive
6263 Crooked Creek Drive, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1740 sqft
Great home with a private oasis, two tiered deck, wooded back yard with sound of a running creek in the back. New Stainless appliances.New Granite Counter Top. Fresh paint, newer carpet, updated Master Bath, Newer Windows.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7891 Yellowwood Drive
7891 Yellowwood Drive, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3984 sqft
Spacious almost 4000sf living area in White Blossom community. Two story on cul-de-sac street. Granite kit w/SS appliances, 42 cabinets, 2 story family room,hard wood floors, 2nd floor bonus room. Owner/agent.
Results within 1 mile of Mason
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Landen
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,078
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,108
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Landen
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7492 Mansion Circle
7492 Mansion Circle, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1405 sqft
Beautiful move in ready townhouse on quiet street. 3 bedroom 3 bath completely renovated. Landscaping community. Convenient location to Mason Montgomery Road! Stainless appliances! 2 car garage. Lots of natural sun light.

1 of 21

Last updated April 11 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7713 Hunt Club Drive
7713 Hunt Club Drive, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3551 sqft
Open/Airy Zachary plan w/over 3500 sq Ft of living area. 2 bay windows/2ft exten in FR. 16x10 morning rm.Granite countertop, huge Master BR. Brand new refrigerator & dishwasher.Finished basement.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5408 Harbourwatch
5408 Harbourwatch Way, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1504 sqft
Great Location, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms Condominium, With Amazing Pond view. Neutral Colors, Vaulted Ceiling, New flooring in Kitchen, Laundry rm and Bathrooms.Garage, Nice Community with Tennis Court, Swimming pool & Walking trail.
Results within 5 miles of Mason
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,176
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,037
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$888
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
12 Units Available
Montgomery
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
2172 sqft
Luxury amenities abound: Olympic-sized pool, lakes and fountains, game room, and fiber-optic ready apartments. Spacious floor plans offer ample natural light, crown molding and upgrades like fireplaces and furnished apartments.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Wetherington
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Sixteen Mile Stand
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mason, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mason apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

