pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
146 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Maple Heights, OH
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
20015 Maple Heights Blvd
20015 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1092 sqft
20015 Maple Hts Blvd, Maple Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19704 MOUNTVILLE DR
19704 Mountville Drive, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1156 sqft
3 Bedroom. 1 Ba, Cape Cod - (RLNE5906126)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14320 Granger Rd Up
14320 Granger Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
Great 2bdrm in Maple Heights - Property Id: 211367 Freshly Rehab, Modern decor Call or email for more info theres also a application fee of $40 section 8 accepted Trash included in rent Tenant responsible for all other utilities Apply at
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5590 Lafayette Ave
5590 Lafayette Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$925
1392 sqft
5590 Lafayette Ave, Maple Hts - 5 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $925 rent / $925 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
20911 Watson Rd
20911 Watson Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
20911 Watson Rd, Maple Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Home! We must have city rental compliance before move-in. This may require 21-45 days, so all move-in dates scheduled will be tentative.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19811 LIBBY RD
19811 Libby Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
715 sqft
- (RLNE5814624)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5444 Grasmere Ave
5444 Grasmere Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A MONUMENT PROPERTY: 5444 Grasmere Avenue -A unique 2/3 Bedroom ready for your Family - For fastest showing appointment, please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5214 Thomas Street
5214 Thomas Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bed 1 Bath Waiting For You! - 3 bed 1 bath Maple Heights home. Updated and well kept.Tenant pays all utilities. Stove and fridge included, and Washer dryer hookup provided. Home has central air, fenced in backyard and partially finished basement.
Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
19501 Maple Heights Blvd
19501 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$930
754 sqft
FOR SALE OWNER FINANCED!! NO RENTAL INQUIRIES!! FOE SALE BY OWNER!! - OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS. If you can swing a hammer this might be the property for you! The property sales price is $29,500.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16210 Turney Rd
16210 Turney Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1134 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Cape Cod - (RLNE5267160)
Results within 1 mile of Maple Heights
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13210 Thraves Ave
13210 Thraves Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
13201 Thraves Rd, Garfield Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
16225 Kollin Avenue
16225 Kollin Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$840
864 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2066745?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Cozy 3 bedroom home. Updated kitchen with lovely wood flooring. Opens up to dining room and living room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
4541 E 139Th St
4541 East 139th Street, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1325 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Ba, Colonial - (RLNE5880411)
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13609 Oak Park Blvd
13609 Oak Park Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1670 sqft
Rent to Own Home!!! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage with attached patio. Finished basement and HUGE finished upstairs. Newer carpet in Living Room, Hall, Stairs, and Second Floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lee - Miles
16706 Langly Ave
16706 Langly Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$900
1584 sqft
A Monument Property : 16706 Langly Rd - Please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.com/vacancies and a showing schedule will be provided to you! (RLNE4236686)
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13201 Oakview Blvd
13201 Oakview Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1285 sqft
13201 Oakview Blvd, Garfield Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Heights
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,689
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$488
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Mercer
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Moreland
Van Aken Villas
16211 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 sqft
Just west of Lee Road on Van Aken Blvd, on the RTA blue line. Within walking distance to Shaker Towne Center. Minutes from Shaker Square, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, VA Medical Center and University Hospitals.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$696
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
