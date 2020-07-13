Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

207 Apartments for rent in Maple Heights, OH with parking

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20015 Maple Heights Blvd
20015 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1092 sqft
20015 Maple Hts Blvd, Maple Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19810 Maple Heights Blvd
19810 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1276 sqft
19810 Maple Hts Blvd, Maple Hts - Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath colonial home! $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreen & pet fee. Some breeds restricted per HUD guidelines through PetScreen.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
18312 Lewis Dr
18312 Lewis Drive, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1103 sqft
Welcome home to 18312 Lewis Drive in Maple Heights Ohio! Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom bungalow. This rental is available August 1, 2020 for a 12+ month lease! Hardwood floors flow from the living room into the two main floor bedrooms.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20670 Bowling Green Rd
20670 Bowling Green Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1222 sqft
Single famly dwelling with 3 bedroom and one bath. 2 CAR GARAGE. Nice yard with patios. Tenants to pay all utilities.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5590 Lafayette Ave
5590 Lafayette Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$925
1392 sqft
5590 Lafayette Ave, Maple Hts - 5 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $925 rent / $925 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20911 Watson Rd
20911 Watson Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
20911 Watson Rd, Maple Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Home! We must have city rental compliance before move-in. This may require 21-45 days, so all move-in dates scheduled will be tentative.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
18820 Raymond St
18820 Raymond Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1157 sqft
18820 Raymond St., Maple Hts - 3 bed 1.5 bathroom single family home! Home is not available for immediate occupancy. We need 21-45 days for city rental compliance & occupancy certificate.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
19309 Stafford Avenue
19309 Stafford Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1196 sqft
Beautiful! Newly renovated large 3 bed, 1 bath, 2-story home. Brand new stainless steel appliances to include: refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher.

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
5691 Garfield Avenue
5691 Garfield Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1216 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a quiet tree lined street. Home has a large master suite with private bath and a stowaway bed. Comes with kitchen appliances, central air, and a partially finished basement. Garage with electric door opener.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
15909 Walvern Boulevard
15909 Walvern Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,199
1664 sqft
Large family home! with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths - finished cedar basement with over 400 SF plus A/C. 2 car garage, back porch, and patio! Summer dining area and eat in kitchen. NO CRAIGSLIST! No Section 8 vouchers accepted.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Heights

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13210 Thraves Ave
13210 Thraves Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
13201 Thraves Rd, Garfield Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
12825 Thraves Ave
12825 Thraves Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1056 sqft
This home is being offered at $90,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13609 Oak Park Blvd
13609 Oak Park Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1670 sqft
Rent to Own Home!!! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage with attached patio. Finished basement and HUGE finished upstairs. Newer carpet in Living Room, Hall, Stairs, and Second Floor.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13824 Rexwood Avenue
13824 Rexwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
2200 sqft
Lovely 5 bedroom in Garfield Hts. Granite counter tops! 2 car garage. Basement. Storage.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Garfield Heights
13201 Oakview Blvd
13201 Oakview Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1285 sqft
13201 Oakview Blvd, Garfield Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Heights
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,689
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$488
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Mercer
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Moreland
Van Aken Villas
16211 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 sqft
Just west of Lee Road on Van Aken Blvd, on the RTA blue line. Within walking distance to Shaker Towne Center. Minutes from Shaker Square, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, VA Medical Center and University Hospitals.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$696
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Maple Heights, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maple Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

