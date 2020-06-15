All apartments in Maple Heights
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5444 Grasmere Ave

5444 Grasmere Avenue · (216) 916-0486 ext. 117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5444 Grasmere Avenue, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5444 Grasmere Ave · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A MONUMENT PROPERTY: 5444 Grasmere Avenue - COMING SOON! - For fastest showing appointment, please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.com/vacancies and complete our applicant questionnaire!

Virtal Open Houses:

Showings for this Beautiful home are as follows:
Mondays, Wednesdays 5-6pm
Fridays at -6:30 pm-7:30pm
Saturdays at 11-12pm

This is a Virtual Showing policy***Only 1 family allowed in the property at 1 time. Please view the property for 15 minutes. Please be mindful of the 6ft rule distance and wearing a mask is essential. Thank you for your cooperation.

**Scam artists are targeting unsuspecting people trying to lease rental properties. Monument Real Estate Leasing Agents DO NOT ACCEPT CASH FOR SECURITY DEPOSITS OR RENT. If someone requests you pay them in CASH, DO NOT GIVE THEM CASH, and immediately report the person to the Cleveland Police Department.**

(RLNE5554499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5444 Grasmere Ave have any available units?
5444 Grasmere Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5444 Grasmere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5444 Grasmere Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5444 Grasmere Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5444 Grasmere Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5444 Grasmere Ave offer parking?
No, 5444 Grasmere Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5444 Grasmere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5444 Grasmere Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5444 Grasmere Ave have a pool?
No, 5444 Grasmere Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5444 Grasmere Ave have accessible units?
No, 5444 Grasmere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5444 Grasmere Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5444 Grasmere Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5444 Grasmere Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5444 Grasmere Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
