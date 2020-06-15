5444 Grasmere Ave

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A MONUMENT PROPERTY: 5444 Grasmere Avenue - COMING SOON! - For fastest showing appointment, please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.com/vacancies and complete our applicant questionnaire!



Virtal Open Houses:



Showings for this Beautiful home are as follows:

Mondays, Wednesdays 5-6pm

Fridays at -6:30 pm-7:30pm

Saturdays at 11-12pm



This is a Virtual Showing policy***Only 1 family allowed in the property at 1 time. Please view the property for 15 minutes. Please be mindful of the 6ft rule distance and wearing a mask is essential. Thank you for your cooperation.



**Scam artists are targeting unsuspecting people trying to lease rental properties. Monument Real Estate Leasing Agents DO NOT ACCEPT CASH FOR SECURITY DEPOSITS OR RENT. If someone requests you pay them in CASH, DO NOT GIVE THEM CASH, and immediately report the person to the Cleveland Police Department.**



(RLNE5554499)