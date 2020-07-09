Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mansfield, OH
/
885 Woodville Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
885 Woodville Rd
885 Woodville Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
885 Woodville Road, Mansfield, OH 44907
Amenities
garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Woodville Apartments - Property Id: 109507
Please look through the entire listing.
NO PETS
MUST Fill out the pre-Screening Questionnaire to be considered.
Showings of Apartments are:
Tuesday- 4:00- 5:00
Thursday- 5:30-6:30
Saturday- 10:00-11:00
Application fee is $25 per Adult (Cash Only)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109507
Property Id 109507
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5861004)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 885 Woodville Rd have any available units?
885 Woodville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mansfield, OH
.
What amenities does 885 Woodville Rd have?
Some of 885 Woodville Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 885 Woodville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
885 Woodville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 Woodville Rd pet-friendly?
No, 885 Woodville Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mansfield
.
Does 885 Woodville Rd offer parking?
No, 885 Woodville Rd does not offer parking.
Does 885 Woodville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 885 Woodville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 Woodville Rd have a pool?
No, 885 Woodville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 885 Woodville Rd have accessible units?
No, 885 Woodville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 885 Woodville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 885 Woodville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 885 Woodville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 885 Woodville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
