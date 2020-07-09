885 Woodville Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Woodville Apartments - Property Id: 109507



Please look through the entire listing.



NO PETS



MUST Fill out the pre-Screening Questionnaire to be considered.



Showings of Apartments are:

Tuesday- 4:00- 5:00

Thursday- 5:30-6:30

Saturday- 10:00-11:00



Application fee is $25 per Adult (Cash Only)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109507

