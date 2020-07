Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

NEW RENOVATION READY TO LEASE - Property Id: 301185



PROPERTY TOTALLY NEW INSIDE ! DEEP LOT WITH TWO AND ONE HALF CAR GARAGE A THREE TEAR DECK ON REAR ,NEW DISH WASHER AND STOVE ! CAN LEASE WITH OPTIONS TO PURCHASE WITH EARNEST $ DOWN ! PROPERTY NEAR DOWN TOWN AND CLOSE TO LAKE AND BEACH .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301185

Property Id 301185



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5859590)