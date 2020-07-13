/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
180 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lincoln Village, OH
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Village
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
912 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
855 Upwoods Dr
855 Upwoods Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1171 sqft
House was recently remodeled, interior pics will be posted 7/13.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
1006 Haltonia Drive
1006 Haltonia Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1320 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Wexford-Thornapple
5481 Cedar Springs
5481 Cedar Spings, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
792 sqft
Now Leasing!!! Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. This 1st Floor Unit Offers A Spacious Living room, Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. Washer, Dryer All Electric Unit, Gated Community With A Pool.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Village
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1273 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,129
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
975 sqft
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:29am
19 Units Available
Riverbend
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
996 sqft
Alkire Gate doesn't feel like your standard box of apartments -- the one and two bedroom ranch-style homes are perfect to add your own touch to.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,080
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
53 Units Available
Golfview Woods
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Hilliard Green
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Limited time only - call today! Restrictions may apply, inquire within.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Scioto Trace
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Mill Run
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
864 sqft
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Cross Creek
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bridgestone in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
9 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Marble Cliff Commons
2828 Marblevista Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,225
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1674 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marble Cliff Commons in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lincoln Village 1 BedroomsLincoln Village 2 BedroomsLincoln Village Accessible ApartmentsLincoln Village Apartments with BalconyLincoln Village Apartments with GymLincoln Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLincoln Village Apartments with ParkingLincoln Village Apartments with PoolLincoln Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsLincoln Village Pet Friendly Places
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH