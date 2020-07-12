12 Apartments for rent in Johnstown, OH with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Johnstown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Johnstown
Redwood Johnstown
211 Redwood Dr, Johnstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1209 sqft
Redwood Johnstown is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Johnstown
Lukes Crossing
214 Briarwood Drive, Johnstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$519
949 sqft
Luke’s Crossing is a friendly community that offers 2-bedroom townhomes at a convenient location in Johnstown, Ohio. The spacious apartments include energy efficient electric appliances and patios.
Results within 10 miles of Johnstown
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
Preserve North
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,004
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Albany Commons
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1159 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
42 Units Available
Central College
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,140
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
West Albany
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
11 Units Available
Market and Main
195 E Main St, New Albany, OH
Studio
$1,221
802 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1251 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market and Main in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
4 Units Available
Fodor
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
3 Units Available
West Albany
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 05:00pm
$
4 Units Available
Central College
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated April 22 at 08:34pm
$
Contact for Availability
East Broad
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1274 sqft
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Johnstown, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Johnstown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

