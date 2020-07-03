5135 Silver Woods Lane, Hilliard, OH 43016 Tuttle West
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing property in the heart of stunning community of Silverton Farms. It has 4 bed rooms and over 2500 square feet of space. This home was built in 2005. Great location just minutes from the Mall of Tuttle Crossings. Very close to major highways. Available to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5135 Silver Woods Lane have any available units?
5135 Silver Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 5135 Silver Woods Lane have?
Some of 5135 Silver Woods Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 Silver Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Silver Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.