Hilliard, OH
5135 Silver Woods Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

5135 Silver Woods Lane

5135 Silver Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5135 Silver Woods Lane, Hilliard, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing property in the heart of stunning community of Silverton Farms. It has 4 bed rooms and over 2500 square feet of space. This home was built in 2005. Great location just minutes from the Mall of Tuttle Crossings. Very close to major highways. Available to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 Silver Woods Lane have any available units?
5135 Silver Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 5135 Silver Woods Lane have?
Some of 5135 Silver Woods Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 Silver Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Silver Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 Silver Woods Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5135 Silver Woods Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilliard.
Does 5135 Silver Woods Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5135 Silver Woods Lane offers parking.
Does 5135 Silver Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 Silver Woods Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 Silver Woods Lane have a pool?
No, 5135 Silver Woods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5135 Silver Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 5135 Silver Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 Silver Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5135 Silver Woods Lane has units with dishwashers.

