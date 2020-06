4707 Nadine Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT THAT HAS 4 BEDROOMS & 3.5 BATHS AND A 2 CAR GARAGE . THIS HOME HAS LOTS TO OFFER FROM ENTRY LEVEL DEN OR OFFICE, FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOMS COMPLEMENTED WITH HUGE FORMAL FAMILY ROOM. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE ISLAND & COUNTER TOPS WITH CHERRY CABINETS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN TUB & STAND ALONE SHOWER. BASEMENT IS ALSO FINISHED WITH A FULL BATHROOM. THE BACKYARD AND PATIO COMPLEMENTS THE HOME FROM THE OUTSIDE. AVAILABLE EARLY SPRING.