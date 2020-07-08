All apartments in Hilliard
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

4699 Riverwood Drive

4699 Riverwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4699 Riverwood Drive, Hilliard, OH 43026

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A great custom built ranch, mint cond, 3 Bedrooms plus a 1st floor office-den, 1st fl Laundry, large open floor plan, formal dining room, plus a large open kitchen with a breakfast bar, large master suite and big bath with whirlpool tub and sep shower, Super Size basement, with large great room, and a 4th bedroom, and gigantic storage area, full basement 2000 sf and a full bath, private wooded yard with a large deck, this home in in mint cond, Great neighborhood, notice to show, Off Dublin Rd by Davidson, inside 270 easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4699 Riverwood Drive have any available units?
4699 Riverwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilliard, OH.
How much is rent in Hilliard, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hilliard Rent Report.
What amenities does 4699 Riverwood Drive have?
Some of 4699 Riverwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4699 Riverwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4699 Riverwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4699 Riverwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4699 Riverwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilliard.
Does 4699 Riverwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4699 Riverwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4699 Riverwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4699 Riverwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4699 Riverwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4699 Riverwood Drive has a pool.
Does 4699 Riverwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4699 Riverwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4699 Riverwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4699 Riverwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

