4699 Riverwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

A great custom built ranch, mint cond, 3 Bedrooms plus a 1st floor office-den, 1st fl Laundry, large open floor plan, formal dining room, plus a large open kitchen with a breakfast bar, large master suite and big bath with whirlpool tub and sep shower, Super Size basement, with large great room, and a 4th bedroom, and gigantic storage area, full basement 2000 sf and a full bath, private wooded yard with a large deck, this home in in mint cond, Great neighborhood, notice to show, Off Dublin Rd by Davidson, inside 270 easy commute.