Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3542 Patcon Way

3542 Patcon Way · (614) 219-9189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3542 Patcon Way, Hilliard, OH 43026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1950 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/04/20 Pristine 4 bedroom in Hilliard school district - Property Id: 266473

This immaculate must see 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths and 1 half bath located in the quiet Darby Glen area. Close walking distance to Beacon Fields & Darby Glen park with easy access to 270 and 70.

Located in Hilliard school district with over 1800 SQ ft of living space above grade and large unfinished basement perfect for storage home office or rec-room.
Large open kitchen layout with granite counter tops/island, Backsplash, stove, microwave,fridge, d/w, and bay windows. Neutral paint and real hardwood flooring throughout home. 1st floor utility room with ample storage, dining room, 2 car garage, Adt alarm, family room, living room, wood outdoor deck, and large fenced backyard perfect for pets. Large owner's suite and all bedrooms upstairs.

Home available after 8/04/2020. Deposit&1st month due at signing. 2 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE REQUIRED. Pet friendly but requires add pet deposit & pet rent with a 2-pet max policy. Renters insurance & min 700 CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266473
Property Id 266473

(RLNE5727813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

