3542 Patcon Way

Available 08/04/20 Pristine 4 bedroom in Hilliard school district - Property Id: 266473



This immaculate must see 4 bedroom single family home has 2 full baths and 1 half bath located in the quiet Darby Glen area. Close walking distance to Beacon Fields & Darby Glen park with easy access to 270 and 70.



Located in Hilliard school district with over 1800 SQ ft of living space above grade and large unfinished basement perfect for storage home office or rec-room.

Large open kitchen layout with granite counter tops/island, Backsplash, stove, microwave,fridge, d/w, and bay windows. Neutral paint and real hardwood flooring throughout home. 1st floor utility room with ample storage, dining room, 2 car garage, Adt alarm, family room, living room, wood outdoor deck, and large fenced backyard perfect for pets. Large owner's suite and all bedrooms upstairs.



Home available after 8/04/2020. Deposit&1st month due at signing. 2 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE REQUIRED. Pet friendly but requires add pet deposit & pet rent with a 2-pet max policy. Renters insurance & min 700 CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED.

