Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hamilton, OH

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
3 Units Available
East Hamilton
Shadow Creek Apartments
7895 Shadow Creek Dr, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1161 sqft
Handsome, air-conditioned units boast washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance in a pet-friendly complex with pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Near Butler County Regional Airport. Short drive to Gilmore Ponds Preserve.
Results within 5 miles of Hamilton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Landings at Beckett Ridge
8251 Landings Blvd, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75 and within the Lakota Local School District. On-site amenities are numerous and include lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse with a full kitchen, and a pool. High ceilings provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
29 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,037
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
19 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,053
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.
Results within 10 miles of Hamilton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,303
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
33 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
11 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Finneytown
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
30 Vermont Avenue
30 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2600 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in prestigious Wyoming, Ohio.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North College Hill
2082 W Galbraith Rd
2082 West Galbraith Road, North College Hill, OH
Studio
$527
500 sqft
Annabell - Property Id: 303454 Welcome to Annabelle's Place Fully Furnished Apartment Community! This community is an all women's veteran apartment community.

July 2020 Hamilton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hamilton Rent Report. Hamilton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hamilton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hamilton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hamilton Rent Report. Hamilton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hamilton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hamilton rents increased slightly over the past month

Hamilton rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hamilton stand at $637 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Hamilton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hamilton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Hamilton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hamilton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hamilton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hamilton's median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hamilton's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hamilton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Hamilton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

