794 Carriage Hill Lane,
Last updated June 12 2020

794 Carriage Hill Lane,

794 Carriage Hill Lane · (513) 737-2640
Location

794 Carriage Hill Lane, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 794 Carriage Hill Lane, · Avail. Jul 3

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1646 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
794 Carriage Hill Lane, Available 07/03/20 794 Carriage Hill 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make you dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath homes with a great Hamilton location. Large eat-in kitchen, open floor plan, walk in closet and en-suite bath in master bedroom, laundry in basement, two car attached garage.its everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood and fabulous living space inside and out! Dont miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE4655827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 Carriage Hill Lane, have any available units?
794 Carriage Hill Lane, has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 794 Carriage Hill Lane, have?
Some of 794 Carriage Hill Lane,'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 Carriage Hill Lane, currently offering any rent specials?
794 Carriage Hill Lane, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 Carriage Hill Lane, pet-friendly?
Yes, 794 Carriage Hill Lane, is pet friendly.
Does 794 Carriage Hill Lane, offer parking?
Yes, 794 Carriage Hill Lane, does offer parking.
Does 794 Carriage Hill Lane, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 794 Carriage Hill Lane, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 Carriage Hill Lane, have a pool?
No, 794 Carriage Hill Lane, does not have a pool.
Does 794 Carriage Hill Lane, have accessible units?
No, 794 Carriage Hill Lane, does not have accessible units.
Does 794 Carriage Hill Lane, have units with dishwashers?
No, 794 Carriage Hill Lane, does not have units with dishwashers.
