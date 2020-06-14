Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

794 Carriage Hill Lane, Available 07/03/20 794 Carriage Hill 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make you dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath homes with a great Hamilton location. Large eat-in kitchen, open floor plan, walk in closet and en-suite bath in master bedroom, laundry in basement, two car attached garage.its everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood and fabulous living space inside and out! Dont miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE4655827)