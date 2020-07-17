Amenities

1255 Hooven Avenue, Available 08/11/20 1255 Hooven Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with a new roof, new flooring, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a new disposal and a range hood. The home has w/d hookup, separate dining, central air, and a full basement! Outside there is a storage shed, on and off-street parking, and a nice sized yard! This home won't last long!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

**Deposit Pending**



