All apartments in Hamilton
Find more places like 1255 Hooven Avenue,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hamilton, OH
/
1255 Hooven Avenue,
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1255 Hooven Avenue,

1255 Hooven Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hamilton
See all
East Hamilton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1255 Hooven Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015
East Hamilton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1255 Hooven Avenue, · Avail. Aug 11

$1,025

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1255 Hooven Avenue, Available 08/11/20 1255 Hooven Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with a new roof, new flooring, new windows, freshly painted, an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The remodeled kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a new disposal and a range hood. The home has w/d hookup, separate dining, central air, and a full basement! Outside there is a storage shed, on and off-street parking, and a nice sized yard! This home won't last long!! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE5905080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Hooven Avenue, have any available units?
1255 Hooven Avenue, has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Hooven Avenue, have?
Some of 1255 Hooven Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Hooven Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Hooven Avenue, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Hooven Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Hooven Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Hooven Avenue, offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Hooven Avenue, offers parking.
Does 1255 Hooven Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Hooven Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Hooven Avenue, have a pool?
No, 1255 Hooven Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Hooven Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 1255 Hooven Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Hooven Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Hooven Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1255 Hooven Avenue,?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln
Hamilton, OH 45013
Shadow Creek Apartments
7895 Shadow Creek Dr
Hamilton, OH 45011

Similar Pages

Hamilton 1 BedroomsHamilton 2 Bedrooms
Hamilton Apartments with PoolsHamilton Dog Friendly Apartments
Hamilton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KY
Lebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHHuber Heights, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYIndependence, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OH
Erlanger, KYSpringboro, OHFranklin, OHDayton, KYForestville, OHKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYLawrenceburg, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Hamilton
East Hamilton

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami University-HamiltonGateway Community and Technical College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity