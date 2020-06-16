Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1113 Franklin Street, Available 07/17/20 1113 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton. This home has carpet and laminate flooring, updated kitchen and bath, the kitchen has a dishwasher, disposal and range hood, w/d hookup, and outside you will find a porch and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on it at this great price, it won't last long! Visit us at BBRents.com

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



