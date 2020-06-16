All apartments in Hamilton
1113 Franklin Street,
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1113 Franklin Street,

1113 Franklin Street · (513) 275-1510
Location

1113 Franklin Street, Hamilton, OH 45013
West Hamilton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1113 Franklin Street, · Avail. Jul 17

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1113 Franklin Street, Available 07/17/20 1113 Franklin St 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton. This home has carpet and laminate flooring, updated kitchen and bath, the kitchen has a dishwasher, disposal and range hood, w/d hookup, and outside you will find a porch and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on it at this great price, it won't last long! Visit us at BBRents.com
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**
**Deposit Pending**

(RLNE3301697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Franklin Street, have any available units?
1113 Franklin Street, has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hamilton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hamilton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Franklin Street, have?
Some of 1113 Franklin Street,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Franklin Street, currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Franklin Street, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Franklin Street, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Franklin Street, is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Franklin Street, offer parking?
No, 1113 Franklin Street, does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Franklin Street, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Franklin Street, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Franklin Street, have a pool?
No, 1113 Franklin Street, does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Franklin Street, have accessible units?
No, 1113 Franklin Street, does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Franklin Street, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Franklin Street, has units with dishwashers.
