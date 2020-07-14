All apartments in Groveport
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Brittany Bay Townhomes

4365 Bayshire Rd · (970) 293-8604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH 43125
Winchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4410E · Avail. Sep 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4564B · Avail. Sep 7

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 4556B · Avail. Sep 7

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 4455B · Avail. Sep 7

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brittany Bay Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Each immaculate townhome includes a full-size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, wood-beamed living room ceilings, large living room windows, a unique open stairway to the second floor, and fully-equipped kitchens. Thoughtfully styled plans provide you with large rooms and no upstairs neighbors. Plus, each home comes with a designated parking space AND garage at no additional cost!The community is anchored by a clubhouse with double fireplace, soaring ceilings, and open kitchen with bar – the perfect place for your private event. Behind the clubhouse you’ll find a sparkling pool with expansive sun deck including a picnic area with grills. And, coming in Spring 2019, an amazing playground for the kids.All we’re missing is you. Make your new home at Brittany Bay today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 25lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: open lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: storage unit $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brittany Bay Townhomes have any available units?
Brittany Bay Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brittany Bay Townhomes have?
Some of Brittany Bay Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brittany Bay Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Brittany Bay Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brittany Bay Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Brittany Bay Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Brittany Bay Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Brittany Bay Townhomes offers parking.
Does Brittany Bay Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brittany Bay Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brittany Bay Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Brittany Bay Townhomes has a pool.
Does Brittany Bay Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Brittany Bay Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Brittany Bay Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brittany Bay Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Brittany Bay Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brittany Bay Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
