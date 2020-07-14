Brittany Bay Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Each immaculate townhome includes a full-size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, wood-beamed living room ceilings, large living room windows, a unique open stairway to the second floor, and fully-equipped kitchens. Thoughtfully styled plans provide you with large rooms and no upstairs neighbors. Plus, each home comes with a designated parking space AND garage at no additional cost!The community is anchored by a clubhouse with double fireplace, soaring ceilings, and open kitchen with bar – the perfect place for your private event. Behind the clubhouse you’ll find a sparkling pool with expansive sun deck including a picnic area with grills. And, coming in Spring 2019, an amazing playground for the kids.All we’re missing is you. Make your new home at Brittany Bay today!