1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
68 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Groveport, OH
Winchester
16 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
804 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Winchester
5 Units Available
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
710 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
4 Units Available
Orchard Grove
5190 Orchard End, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$679
655 sqft
Located in quaint suburban Groveport, Orchard Grove Apartments offer the best of small-town living paired with easy access to work and play in downtown Columbus.
Results within 5 miles of Groveport
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
$
Pine Hills
3 Units Available
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
665 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$858
650 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
1 Unit Available
5040 Chatterton Road - 10
5040 Chatterton Road, Blacklick Estates, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
595 sqft
Under new management! Fully renovated. On the bus line on-site laundry and shopping within walking distance. Groveport schools.
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
742 B S. Chesterfield Rd.
742 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
Charming second-floor unit. Off-street parking. Convenient to all major freeways and bus lines. Steps from Bexley 4 unit multi-family home
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
716 D S. Chesterfield Rd.
716 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
second floor unit hard wood floors off street parking 4 unit multi-family home
Results within 10 miles of Groveport
$
Downtown Columbus
67 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,240
748 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Short North
1 Unit Available
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
926 sqft
The Diplomat #410 - 1 bed/1.5 bath Apartment in Short North - THE DIPLOMAT ON BUTTLES & HIGH The Diplomat is located in the heart of the Short North with apartments that keep the city's rich legacy intact.
4 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
712 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Columbus
5 Units Available
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, La Grande Jatte residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
657 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Downtown Columbus
1 Unit Available
Farber House
451 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, Farber House residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
Weinland Park
24 Units Available
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
667 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Mount Vernon
12 Units Available
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$769
548 sqft
This Mount Vernon community is nestled between Interstates 670 and 71, so finding entertainment is easy. Back home, though, there's a clubhouse, swimming pool and gym. Units have walk-in closets.
Downtown Columbus
13 Units Available
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,313
868 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
8 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
650 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Downtown Columbus
28 Units Available
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
622 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
Downtown Columbus
16 Units Available
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,211
839 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
