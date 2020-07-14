All apartments in Groveport
Waterford Harbour

3800 Battersea Dr · (970) 398-3165
Location

3800 Battersea Dr, Groveport, OH 43125
Winchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3835B · Avail. Sep 7

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Harbour.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
Waterford Harbour is minutes from Columbus in Groveport, Ohio making commutes easy. We offer unmistakable style and comfort in our two bedroom apartment homes. Residents can enjoy our community center with sparkling swimming pool and sundeck. Our ranch style apartments include a huge great room featuring a classic bay window, modern kitchens including dishwasher, spacious walk-in closets, washers and dryer, fenced private patio and a attached garage for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: $75 admin, holding deposit $99
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Garages attached to units. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford Harbour have any available units?
Waterford Harbour has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Waterford Harbour have?
Some of Waterford Harbour's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Harbour currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Harbour is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford Harbour pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Harbour is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Harbour offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Harbour offers parking.
Does Waterford Harbour have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterford Harbour offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Harbour have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Harbour has a pool.
Does Waterford Harbour have accessible units?
No, Waterford Harbour does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford Harbour have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford Harbour has units with dishwashers.
Does Waterford Harbour have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waterford Harbour has units with air conditioning.
