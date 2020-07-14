Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Harbour.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
Waterford Harbour is minutes from Columbus in Groveport, Ohio making commutes easy. We offer unmistakable style and comfort in our two bedroom apartment homes. Residents can enjoy our community center with sparkling swimming pool and sundeck. Our ranch style apartments include a huge great room featuring a classic bay window, modern kitchens including dishwasher, spacious walk-in closets, washers and dryer, fenced private patio and a attached garage for your convenience.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: $75 admin, holding deposit $99
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Garages attached to units. Garage lot. Surface lot.