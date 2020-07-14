Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park

Waterford Harbour is minutes from Columbus in Groveport, Ohio making commutes easy. We offer unmistakable style and comfort in our two bedroom apartment homes. Residents can enjoy our community center with sparkling swimming pool and sundeck. Our ranch style apartments include a huge great room featuring a classic bay window, modern kitchens including dishwasher, spacious walk-in closets, washers and dryer, fenced private patio and a attached garage for your convenience.