Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:41 AM

89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Grove City provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your life... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2759 Charles Drive
2759 Charles Drive, Grove City, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
936 sqft
ABOUT It is time to love where you live, located in Grove City, OH. Perfect location in the Walden Bluffs neighborhood, near Harrisburg Pike and I-270. Beautiful brick duplex with single attached garage and lots of backyard space.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Vasser Village
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$846
1105 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
National Pike Little Farms
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
6 Units Available
Grandview South
Grandview Apartments by Albion
1717 Canvasback Ln, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1264 sqft
Grandview Apartments by Albion invites you to take advantage of a community that has fused suburban tranquility with urban convenience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
8 Units Available
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$770
933 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hilltop
332 North Burgess Avenue
332 Burgess Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Come check out your new home! This is a nice 3 bedroom 1 bath that is almost 1200sqft! Large back yard with 2 off street parking spots as well as on street parking. There is also a large fenced in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central Hilltop
564 South Terrace Avenue
564 Terrace Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
Original wood floors, spacious kitchen & bedrooms. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Kitchen comes with refrigerator and stove. Sorry, no section 8.Columbus City Schools. $40 fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Airport
5800 Ricardo Drive
5800 Ricardo Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1372 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
1006 Haltonia Drive
1006 Haltonia Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1320 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5021 Grimm Drive
5021 Grimm Drive, Columbus, OH
This 4- Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has plenty of room for everyone! Right when you go through the front door is a nice little sitting area. There is also a half bathroom on the main level.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
805 Westmead Drive
805 Westmead Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1428 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
53 Chicago Ave.
53 Chicago Avenue, Columbus, OH
Coming Soon...Downtown Area. Single Family House , 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Rent To Own..

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
63 N Central Ave
63 Central Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1176 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Franklinton! - Please see www.NewCityOhio.com for more photos and information. NO SECTION 8.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
89 N Yale Ave
89 Yale Avenue, Columbus, OH
Just Renovated Single-Family Home in Franklinton! - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for complete details and information! NO SECTION 8. Come see our new renovation in Franklinton just a couple miles from downtown.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Galloway Ridge
5955 Westbend Dr.
5955 Westbend Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1748 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms Single Family Home - Galloway, OH - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in Galloway Ridge. Southwestern School District. New Flooring throughout.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hilltop
115 N. Ogden
115 Ogden Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$999
1200 sqft
Remodeled North Hilltop Home! - 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Large Updated bath w/ Tons of Storage Beautiful Woodwork & Hardwood Floors Throughout Entire Home! 22' Living Room w/ Beautiful Fireplace Spacious Formal Dining Room Big 20'X8' Covered front

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hilltop
3365 Eakin Road
3365 Eakin Road, Columbus, OH
Updated Home for Rent Near Bishop Ready. Lease w/ Option Available! - 4 Bedrooms 1 bath View walk thru video here: http://VipRentalHouses.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central Hilltop
937 Forest Creek Drive West
937 Forest Creek Drive South, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, private fenced patio, basement with washer/dryer hookup, park like location easy to get to schools, bus line, shopping and downtown.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2405 S 7th St
2405 Seventh Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1330 sqft
This home opens up to a carpeted Living room, then to the kitchen, and spacious first floor bedroom. To the right of the kitchen is the stairs to the two bedrooms that make up the complete upstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Merion Village
106 E Gates Street
106 East Gates Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1472 sqft
RENOVATED & OPEN concept two story floor plan offering UPGRADED chef's Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 42'' cherry cabinets, espresso stained hardwood flooring. OPEN Living & Dining RM.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Merion Village
257 Southwood Ave
257 Southwood Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautifully redone property in Merion Village. Well taken care of and walking distance to tons of local businesses. Info: Rent: $1250 Deposit: $1250 Sqft: 1000 Bed: 3 Bath: 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 8 at 04:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Hungarian Village
29 East Morrill Avenue
29 Morrill Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$999
1140 sqft
In this 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home you will find brand new plank flooring on your main level. This home features a first floor master bedroom, living room, spacious kitchen with washer/dryer hook ups and a freshly remodeled bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverbend
3088 Hill Grove Avenue
3088 Hill Grove Ave, Columbus, OH
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
City Guide for Grove City, OH

"But there has to be more than just proximity to a major city and good access to make families want to move to a community. A city must also be a memorable hometown to both longtime residents and newcomers. Grove City rises to the challenge." (-Best Hometowns 2013, Ohio Magazine)

Located just a hop, skip, and jump away from the bustling metropolis of Columbus, Grove City does the bedroom community thing really well. You get the benefits you expect from being close to a midwestern metropolis, along with a nice dollop of old-time charm. Compared to the nearby areas, Grove City is lower cost, seems to breed hotel rooms, and is pretty darn Mayberry-ish (look it up, young 'uns). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Grove City, OH

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Grove City provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Grove City. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

