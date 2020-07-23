89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grove City, OH
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 41
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 38
1 of 50
1 of 6
1 of 27
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 18
"But there has to be more than just proximity to a major city and good access to make families want to move to a community. A city must also be a memorable hometown to both longtime residents and newcomers. Grove City rises to the challenge." (-Best Hometowns 2013, Ohio Magazine)
Located just a hop, skip, and jump away from the bustling metropolis of Columbus, Grove City does the bedroom community thing really well. You get the benefits you expect from being close to a midwestern metropolis, along with a nice dollop of old-time charm. Compared to the nearby areas, Grove City is lower cost, seems to breed hotel rooms, and is pretty darn Mayberry-ish (look it up, young 'uns). See more
Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Grove City provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.
Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.
Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Grove City. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.