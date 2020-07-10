All apartments in Grove City
2438 Fernwood Avenue

2438 Fernwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2438 Fernwood Avenue, Grove City, OH 43123
Meadow Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This roomy 3 BR home in Grove CIty has 2 baths. This 2 story home has a large deck leading to a large fenced back yard. The 2 car garage has a work bench and leads into the kitchen. There is also a family room in the lower level. The home is very convenient to shopping, as well as to I 71 and 270. Qualifications include credit scores over 625, with a household income over $4500/mo. Pets are allowed with a one time nonrefundable fee of $250, and an added $25/mo (covers up to 2 pets). No past evictions or section 8 accepted.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 Fernwood Avenue have any available units?
2438 Fernwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grove City, OH.
Is 2438 Fernwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2438 Fernwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 Fernwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2438 Fernwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2438 Fernwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2438 Fernwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 2438 Fernwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 Fernwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 Fernwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2438 Fernwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2438 Fernwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2438 Fernwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 Fernwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2438 Fernwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2438 Fernwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2438 Fernwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

