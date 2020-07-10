2438 Fernwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This roomy 3 BR home in Grove CIty has 2 baths. This 2 story home has a large deck leading to a large fenced back yard. The 2 car garage has a work bench and leads into the kitchen. There is also a family room in the lower level. The home is very convenient to shopping, as well as to I 71 and 270. Qualifications include credit scores over 625, with a household income over $4500/mo. Pets are allowed with a one time nonrefundable fee of $250, and an added $25/mo (covers up to 2 pets). No past evictions or section 8 accepted.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.