Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:26 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Green, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Green renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Green

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7150 Starcliff Ave NW
7150 Starcliff Avenue Northwest, Stark County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1800 sqft
Executive 3bd/2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 134000 Executive 3bd/2.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
382 Waterside Avenue
382 Waterside Avenue, Canal Fulton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
WATERSIDE TOWNHOMES CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING!!!!! Waterside Townhomes, a gorgeous townhome community with well-planned interiors, amenities and scenic Waterview makes it unmatched in its location.
Results within 10 miles of Green
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
276 Merriman Rd
276 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
276 Merriman Rd. #1 - Property Id: 284805 One floor living in this beautiful, well cared for, and rarely available, 1 bedroom apartment in Historic Highland Square.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1724 Sackett Ave
1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
769 West Exchange St
769 West Exchange Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
One bedroom apartment located on West Exchange Street! This first floor unit features hardwood floors throughout its unique layout, a private side entrance, basement access, laundry hookups, and all utilities are paid by the landlord.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
167 Chittenden
167 Chittenden Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
First floor semi updated two bedroom unit in a multi unit apartment building. Living room and bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Kitchen has newer flooring, updated cabinets and some parts of unit are freshly painted.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Fairgrounds - Clarendon
1 Unit Available
2415 11th St NW
2415 11th Street Northwest, Canton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$780
1248 sqft
Beautiful Westbrook neighborhood: 3 bedroom & 1 bath, single family home at 2415 11th St in NW Canton. Spacious house with kitchen appliances and two car garage. Full basement with finished playroom & laundry hookups. Attic storage.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
731 North Munroe Road
731 North Munroe Road, Tallmadge, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2694 sqft
This incredible property has tons of space, an open floor plan and amazing views. 3 Bedrooms, 2 on the main level (1 is a suite) and the 3rd on the second level. !st level suite has attached bathroom and walk in closet.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
North Hill
1 Unit Available
780 Clyde Street
780 Clyde Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Akron. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $725/month rent.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
460 Kirn Street - 460
460 Kirn St, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 460 Kirn Street - 460 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
North Hill
1 Unit Available
748 Chalker
748 Chalker Street, Akron, OH
5 Bedrooms
$850
1795 sqft
Only $850 per month for 5 Bedroom & 2 baths - Looking for more room? This house may be exactly what you are looking for! This house features 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Well maintained and much larger than the 1795 sq ft suggests.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
540 Bacon Ave
540 Bacon Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 251448 Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on the west side of Akron. Everything is new.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Green, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Green renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

