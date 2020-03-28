All apartments in Grandview Heights
845 Yard St.
845 Yard St.

845 Yard Street · No Longer Available
845 Yard Street, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
in unit laundry
stainless steel
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in the Keystone building at Grandview Yard. This apartment is located on the 4th floor overlooking the Columbus skyline. Lease term is for 6 months starting March 1st with an option to renew. Amenities include access to the yard club where you can watch tv or play pool. Year round hot tub, 24/7 fitness club and an amazing pool and also included. The apartment has a washer/dryer unit in house as well as stainless steel appliances. Surface lot is located directly behind the building that is open to the public as well as paid street parking and garages that surround the area.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 845 Yard St. have any available units?
845 Yard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview Heights, OH.
What amenities does 845 Yard St. have?
Some of 845 Yard St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Yard St. currently offering any rent specials?
845 Yard St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Yard St. pet-friendly?
No, 845 Yard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview Heights.
Does 845 Yard St. offer parking?
Yes, 845 Yard St. offers parking.
Does 845 Yard St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 Yard St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Yard St. have a pool?
Yes, 845 Yard St. has a pool.
Does 845 Yard St. have accessible units?
No, 845 Yard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Yard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Yard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Yard St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Yard St. does not have units with air conditioning.
