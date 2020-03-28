845 Yard St.

Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in the Keystone building at Grandview Yard. This apartment is located on the 4th floor overlooking the Columbus skyline. Lease term is for 6 months starting March 1st with an option to renew. Amenities include access to the yard club where you can watch tv or play pool. Year round hot tub, 24/7 fitness club and an amazing pool and also included. The apartment has a washer/dryer unit in house as well as stainless steel appliances. Surface lot is located directly behind the building that is open to the public as well as paid street parking and garages that surround the area.