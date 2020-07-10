/
apartments with washer dryer
100 Apartments for rent in Garfield Heights, OH with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
8 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
1 Unit Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
University Circle
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
Last updated May 17 at 02:29pm
5 Units Available
Tremont
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,150
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hough
1934 E90th Street
1934 E 90th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Available 07/15/20 Luxurious Furnished Apartment In Cle Clinic Campus - Property Id: 314862 Beautiful luxury brand new boutique style Furnished apartments in heart of Cleveland Clinic main campus.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Hough
1912 East 87th St
1912 E 87th St, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2380 sqft
Welcome home to 1912 East 87th Street! This beautiful home is located in the heart of the Health Tech Corridor on a quiet street with low traffic and plenty of sun. The location is perfect.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Onaway
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Absolutely lives like a single family home. Beautifully Updated.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lomond
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Tremont
1620 Branch Ave
1620 Branch Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1070 sqft
RARE find in Tremont! Large 2 bedroom with garage parking and extra street parking for your guests (located at end of cul-de-sac). Available August 1st.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Onaway
3266 Aberdeen Rd
3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1835 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lomond
18426 Winslow Rd
18426 Winslow Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious and well cared for 1st floor unit! Complete with all appliances and central A/C. Tenant responsible for all utilities. This unit has a warm and inviting feel and renovated kitchen with room for breakfast table.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Lee
3160 Essex Rd
3160 Essex Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1842 sqft
Don't delay... a rental like this one doesn't come around often. This is a very spacious three bedroom colonial in a great neighborhood near Lee Road shopping district.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
2043 Random Rd
2043 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1086 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Amazing loft style condo unit in old schoolhouse. A must see property in the heart of Little Italy.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2228 South Taylor Rd
2228 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom SINGLE FAMILY HOME in the heart of Cleveland Heights. Amazing kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
2017 Random Rd
2017 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Completely renovated loft style 2nd level dwelling with in-house washer and dryer in unit. This fabulous Pied-a-terre is mins from UH, Case Western Reserve, Fine Dining and your famous Bakeries with mins.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Old Brooklyn
4271 W 30th St
4271 West 30th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1392 sqft
This charming 2 story colonial house built in the 1930's is the perfect family home in the lively Old Brooklyn neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Coventry Village
2713 Hampshire Rd
2713 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
This unit features a washer and dryer and air conditioning.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Coventry Village
2768 Lancashire Rd
2768 Lancashire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Washer and Dryer in unit.