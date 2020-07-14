All apartments in Gahanna
903 Peppercorn Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

903 Peppercorn Place

903 Peppercorn Place · No Longer Available
Location

903 Peppercorn Place, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sign a lease by Monday, February 11th and receive 30 days rent free!

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bathrooms two story home, located in Gahanna, feeds into the Gahanna Jefferson City School District!

This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.

This home's first floor features an open layout with a living room with attached dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room (with fireplace!), a half bath, washer and dryer hookups, and access to the garage and deck. On the second floor, we have the 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The finished basement includes carpeted entertainment room and a half bathroom.
The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.

Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!

Do not miss your chance to secure this property! Please request a showing through this listing.

Thank you!

Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

