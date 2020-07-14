903 Peppercorn Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sign a lease by Monday, February 11th and receive 30 days rent free!



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bathrooms two story home, located in Gahanna, feeds into the Gahanna Jefferson City School District!



This home offers the convenience of being near shopping, travel, and entertainment.



This home's first floor features an open layout with a living room with attached dining room, an eat-in kitchen that opens into the family room (with fireplace!), a half bath, washer and dryer hookups, and access to the garage and deck. On the second floor, we have the 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a private bathroom, and a walk in closet. The three other bedrooms are each a good size and serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway. The finished basement includes carpeted entertainment room and a half bathroom.

The attached two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space.



Pet friendly with landlord approval and a one time pet fee!



Do not miss your chance to secure this property! Please request a showing through this listing.



Thank you!



Tenant pays all utilities and trash. Tenant responsible for lawncare and landscaping.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.