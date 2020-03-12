590 Uxbridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated three bedroom two bath in great neighborhood in Gahanna. Walk to High Point Elementary or Middle School East. Fenced in backyard with storage shed attached two car garage. Extensive background and credit history for potential renters. Renters must have a credit history of 650 or higher. 2000 deposit 2000 1st months rent. $45 application fee. Tenants must comply with all Gahanna city zoning laws regarding occupancy and parking of vehicles. Landlord takes care of Lawn and leaves. Tenant responsible for snow removal.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108140

