Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

590 Uxbridge Ave

590 Uxbridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

590 Uxbridge Avenue, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walk to Middle School East/High Point Elementary - Property Id: 108140

Renovated three bedroom two bath in great neighborhood in Gahanna. Walk to High Point Elementary or Middle School East. Fenced in backyard with storage shed attached two car garage. Extensive background and credit history for potential renters. Renters must have a credit history of 650 or higher. 2000 deposit 2000 1st months rent. $45 application fee. Tenants must comply with all Gahanna city zoning laws regarding occupancy and parking of vehicles. Landlord takes care of Lawn and leaves. Tenant responsible for snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108140
Property Id 108140

(RLNE4913878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Uxbridge Ave have any available units?
590 Uxbridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 590 Uxbridge Ave have?
Some of 590 Uxbridge Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Uxbridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
590 Uxbridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Uxbridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 Uxbridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 590 Uxbridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 590 Uxbridge Ave offers parking.
Does 590 Uxbridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Uxbridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Uxbridge Ave have a pool?
No, 590 Uxbridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 590 Uxbridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 590 Uxbridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Uxbridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 Uxbridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Uxbridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 Uxbridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
