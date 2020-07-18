All apartments in Gahanna
519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006

519 Deerwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

519 Deerwood Avenue, Gahanna, OH 43230
Brentwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This adorable 3 BR 1 bath ranch home is located in Brentwood Estates. This home has a large, updated eat in kitchen and a spacious living room. Everything on one floor. Office located off the kitchen. No steps! This home is so lovely and we would like to find a tenant that would treat it with care. Fenced back yard, one car attached garage and a storage shed included. Beautiful landscaping that we hope the tenant will appreciate and care for. Enjoy the front porch or the stamped concrete back patio. Gahanna Schools and convenient to Easton, 270 and 670. Easy commute to downtown. Credit score of at least 650 required. NO pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 have any available units?
519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 have?
Some of 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 currently offering any rent specials?
519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 pet-friendly?
No, 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gahanna.
Does 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 offer parking?
Yes, 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 offers parking.
Does 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 have a pool?
Yes, 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 has a pool.
Does 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 have accessible units?
No, 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006 has units with air conditioning.
