519 Deerwood Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2006

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This adorable 3 BR 1 bath ranch home is located in Brentwood Estates. This home has a large, updated eat in kitchen and a spacious living room. Everything on one floor. Office located off the kitchen. No steps! This home is so lovely and we would like to find a tenant that would treat it with care. Fenced back yard, one car attached garage and a storage shed included. Beautiful landscaping that we hope the tenant will appreciate and care for. Enjoy the front porch or the stamped concrete back patio. Gahanna Schools and convenient to Easton, 270 and 670. Easy commute to downtown. Credit score of at least 650 required. NO pets or smoking.