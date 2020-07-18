All apartments in Gahanna
Gahanna, OH
467 Diven Lane
467 Diven Lane

467 Diven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

467 Diven Lane, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 01/20/19 This beautiful 3- bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch style home is sure to please! Hardwoods & laminate floors throughout. Bright and functional floor plan features an eat- in kitchen with oak cabinetry and updated backsplash. Brand new fridge! Master suite includes a large closet and half bath. Partially finished basement with painted floors, spare room, storage space and utility room. Back yard is fenced and private to your side. Yard was recently expanded for more space and includes half of the shed for storage. Pets approved on case by case basis. Half shed in back for storage. Tenant responsible for utilities. Easy to see & apply.

Gahanna Schools!
Goshen Lane Elementary
Gahanna West Middle School
Lincoln High School

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24883

(RLNE4623882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 Diven Lane have any available units?
467 Diven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 467 Diven Lane have?
Some of 467 Diven Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 Diven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
467 Diven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 Diven Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 467 Diven Lane is pet friendly.
Does 467 Diven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 467 Diven Lane offers parking.
Does 467 Diven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 Diven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 Diven Lane have a pool?
No, 467 Diven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 467 Diven Lane have accessible units?
No, 467 Diven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 467 Diven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 467 Diven Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 467 Diven Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 467 Diven Lane has units with air conditioning.
