343 Gary Lee Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated dog park

Wonderful home in the heart of Gahanna. PRIME Location. Why rent an apartment when you can rent a home with a great backyard. Larger than it looks with 3 generous bedrooms, 1 fully renovated bathroom, updated kitchen, new carpet, screened in porch, great backyard with a 6' privacy fence and storage shed. Carport has lots of storage. You can walk to Creekside, the High School or one of the multiple walking paths. There I an awesome dog park near by, Easton too. Going on a trip? Well, the airport is only 1 mile away! 270 onramp is even closer. This is a great home, don't miss out. Tenant pays utilities and pets are negotiable. Call today!