Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

336 Meadowside Court Available 07/10/20 336 Meadowside Court , Gahanna - NON SMOKING --3BR, 2-12 bath two story single family: . No basement. WDH on 2nd floor (washer/dryer will not be maintained by C.R.O'Neil & Co.) Appliances- Electric stove / Refrigerator/ Microwave/ DW: Central Air: Fireplace-woodburning: Pet-$300 dep and $15 mon ($200 refundable if no pet damage and $100 nonrefundable). Tenant does lawn and pays all utilities.



(RLNE5755022)