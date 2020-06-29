All apartments in Gahanna
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

301 Villa Oaks Ln

301 Villa Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

301 Villa Oaks Lane, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom Apartment - Gahanna - Near Kroger Plaza - Property Id: 207579

One story condo for rent in a peaceful community adjacent to the Stoneridge Plaza (with Kroger) right off of Morse and Hamilton Roads. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, vaulted ceilings, a living room with gas fireplace, dining area, breakfast bar, and kitchen. Bring your own washer and dryer if you'd like; otherwise, one will be included with the property. The condo has new carpet and has recently been repainted. You can't beat the location - walk to your local shopping and restaurant outings instead of driving! The condo association provides a club house with library and kitchenette that can be reserved for private parties, as well as a heated swimming pool. Your unit includes a one car garage as well as a shared driveway for extra parking. Enjoy the good weather on your fenced in patio. Rent includes trash, sewage, water, lawn mowing, and snow removal. Gahanna-Jefferson City School District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207579
Property Id 207579

(RLNE5495959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

