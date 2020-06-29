301 Villa Oaks Ln

Amenities

2 Bedroom Apartment - Gahanna - Near Kroger Plaza - Property Id: 207579



One story condo for rent in a peaceful community adjacent to the Stoneridge Plaza (with Kroger) right off of Morse and Hamilton Roads. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, vaulted ceilings, a living room with gas fireplace, dining area, breakfast bar, and kitchen. Bring your own washer and dryer if you'd like; otherwise, one will be included with the property. The condo has new carpet and has recently been repainted. You can't beat the location - walk to your local shopping and restaurant outings instead of driving! The condo association provides a club house with library and kitchenette that can be reserved for private parties, as well as a heated swimming pool. Your unit includes a one car garage as well as a shared driveway for extra parking. Enjoy the good weather on your fenced in patio. Rent includes trash, sewage, water, lawn mowing, and snow removal. Gahanna-Jefferson City School District.

