206 Shull Ave Gahanna Oh 43230-2671

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom ranch home has so many special features!! Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and a fabulous Florida room with wood burning fireplace. The finished basement has a half bath and workshop area. There is a great indoor play set with a secret passage to the Florida room. The beautiful backyard is surrounded by the vinyl fencing and perennial plantings. The security gate leads to the 2 car garage. You will love the covered walkway outside the Florida room. This home is just beautiful. So many fabulous features. No pets or smoking. Looking for a tenant with good credit who will treat this home with care. We are still working on the turnover from the last moveout, but we are showing now.