All apartments in Gahanna
Find more places like 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gahanna, OH
/
1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:35 PM

1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard

1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gahanna
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard, Gahanna, OH 43230

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home feeds into the Gahanna School District. This spacious, well lit, home offers room to breath. This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling, a half bath, and access to the garage, back deck, and finished basement. The second floor features a master bedroom with a private bathroom and a walk in closet. The other three bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway. The partially finished basement offers additional space for recreation, and the unfinished utility room offers additional storage space. The two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space. The back yard has a raised deck, great for enjoying a nice day outside, and a separated paver patio with a fire pit. Do not miss your chance to rent this beautiful home! Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care. Application and leasing details can be found inside.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gahanna, OH.
What amenities does 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane
Gahanna, OH 43230
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd
Gahanna, OH 43230
Olde Towne Apartments
384 Towne Ct E
Gahanna, OH 43230
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr
Gahanna, OH 43230
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St
Gahanna, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Gahanna 1 BedroomsGahanna 2 Bedrooms
Gahanna Apartments with BalconiesGahanna Cheap Places
Gahanna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University