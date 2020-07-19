1157 Riva Ridge Boulevard

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home feeds into the Gahanna School District. This spacious, well lit, home offers room to breath. This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling, a half bath, and access to the garage, back deck, and finished basement. The second floor features a master bedroom with a private bathroom and a walk in closet. The other three bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the 2nd floor hallway. The partially finished basement offers additional space for recreation, and the unfinished utility room offers additional storage space. The two car garage offers easy access to vehicles and/or additional storage space. The back yard has a raised deck, great for enjoying a nice day outside, and a separated paver patio with a fire pit. Do not miss your chance to rent this beautiful home! Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care. Application and leasing details can be found inside.

