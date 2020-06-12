/
2 bedroom apartments
43 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairlawn, OH
Fairlawn Heights
2865 Chamberlain Rd
2865 Chamberlain Rd, Fairlawn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to lease this spacious 2 bedroom end unit townhome in the Copley Fairlawn School District. The home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks, and the highway.
Results within 5 miles of Fairlawn
Merriman Valley
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Merriman Valley
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$866
972 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Merriman Valley
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr
1681 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1681 - Quail
Merriman Valley
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr
1687 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$984
1000 sqft
1687 - Quail Deluxe
Merriman Valley
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1599 - Quail
Merriman Valley
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr
1715 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1715 - Quail
Highland Square
971 Wye Dr
971 Wye Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$770
1036 sqft
Spacious and Sunny upstairs 2 bedroom apartment available walking distance to highland square! Large bedrooms and great closet space. New flooring. This unit comes with washer dryer hookups, one garage space plus storage in the basement! No Pets.
Lane-Wooster
791 Leonard St
791 Leonard Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
Two bedroom single family home on Leonard St. This recently renovated home features new flooring throughout, carpeted bedrooms, large back yard, off-street parking, and a basement with laundry hookups. No pets. No Section 8.
West Akron
890 Bye St
890 Bye Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
$700 dep.$700 rent. 2 bed 1 bath first floor of duplex. 2 car garage. T pays e/g/w/s/t
Highland Square
279 Grove St
279 Grove Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
This is one side of a cozy duplex located in the West Hill Neighborhood. It sports 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, The large kitchen has a stove and a refrigerator. There is no basement, this is a slab property. The rent is $550.
West Akron
578 Hoye Ave
578 Hoye Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$599
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 578 Hoye Ave in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wallhaven
English Market
1516 West Market Street, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$820
950 sqft
Nice and clean 2 bedroom and 1/2 baths. Features fully applianced kitchen. Dinette, living room. Master bedroom has 1/2 bath and large walk in closet. Den makes great office space or add living area. Apply for free at https://remcommercial.appfolio.
Results within 10 miles of Fairlawn
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1081 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
Buckingham Gate
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Chapel Hill
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$905
1008 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
University Park
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
Firestone Park
776 Triplett
776 Triplett Boulevard, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
For Rent - 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom - This two bedroom and one bathroom ranch is ready to go. Just bring your moving truck. No basement in this unit. No garage but off street parking. Freshly painted inside. Easy access to the interstate and shopping.
Howe Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$840
Spacious two bedroom apartment in great location - Property Id: 275453 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath apartment just minutes away from Chapel Hill area with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area.