607 Flintridge Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Fairborn - Spacious 2 bedroom ranch in Fairborn with larger than average rooms. This home provides 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and laundry room. Located on a corner lot with a HUGE storage shed. Pets are allowed w/a non-refundable pet deposit of $250 and $25/mo per pet. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



The qualifications to rent are:

No evictions or eviction filings

No felonies

Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount

*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*



DaytonRoostRentals.com



If you'd like to see this home, please call our office at 937-427-2121 or send an email to: DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com



(RLNE4555486)