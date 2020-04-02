All apartments in Fairborn
607 Flintridge Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 2:19 PM

607 Flintridge Drive

607 Flintridge Drive · (937) 427-2121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

607 Flintridge Drive, Fairborn, OH 45324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 607 Flintridge Drive · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Fairborn - Spacious 2 bedroom ranch in Fairborn with larger than average rooms. This home provides 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and laundry room. Located on a corner lot with a HUGE storage shed. Pets are allowed w/a non-refundable pet deposit of $250 and $25/mo per pet. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

The qualifications to rent are:
No evictions or eviction filings
No felonies
Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount
*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*

DaytonRoostRentals.com

If you'd like to see this home, please call our office at 937-427-2121 or send an email to: DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com

(RLNE4555486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Flintridge Drive have any available units?
607 Flintridge Drive has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairborn, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairborn Rent Report.
Is 607 Flintridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
607 Flintridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Flintridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Flintridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 607 Flintridge Drive offer parking?
No, 607 Flintridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 607 Flintridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Flintridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Flintridge Drive have a pool?
No, 607 Flintridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 607 Flintridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 607 Flintridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Flintridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Flintridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Flintridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Flintridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
