607 Flintridge Drive

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Fairborn - Spacious 2 bedroom ranch in Fairborn with larger than average rooms. This home provides 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchen, and laundry room. Located on a corner lot with a HUGE storage shed. Pets are allowed w/a non-refundable pet deposit of $250 and $25/mo per pet. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.
The qualifications to rent are:
No evictions or eviction filings
No felonies
Gross monthly income has to be 3 times the rental amount
*We do complete a credit check, criminal history check and rental history check*
DaytonRoostRentals.com
If you'd like to see this home, please call our office at 937-427-2121 or send an email to: DaytonRoostRentals@gmail.com
(RLNE4555486)