Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Brinley Place

2335 Long Vista Ln · (937) 265-4198
Location

2335 Long Vista Ln, Fairborn, OH 45324

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2285310 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 2265310 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Unit 2255312 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brinley Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
lobby
online portal
At Brinley Place your needs have been anticipated and your wants have been met. Our apartment homes artfully combine sophistication with convenience and luxury with cutting-edge style. Here you'll find the most unexpected designer details and upscale features in seven different floor plans. At Brinley Place it's all about your way of life. The location, the details, the amenities and the service all contribute to your happiness quotient. You'll be living in the heart of Fairborn, close to desirable Beavercreek surrounded by shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation in every direction.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $300 with a conditional deposit of $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35 for one, $50 for two
restrictions: 70lb weight limit. Breed restrictions include, but are not limited to: Pit Bulls, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Bloodhounds, Rottweilers, and Chows.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brinley Place have any available units?
Brinley Place has 4 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fairborn, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairborn Rent Report.
What amenities does Brinley Place have?
Some of Brinley Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brinley Place currently offering any rent specials?
Brinley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brinley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Brinley Place is pet friendly.
Does Brinley Place offer parking?
Yes, Brinley Place offers parking.
Does Brinley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brinley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brinley Place have a pool?
Yes, Brinley Place has a pool.
Does Brinley Place have accessible units?
No, Brinley Place does not have accessible units.
Does Brinley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brinley Place has units with dishwashers.
