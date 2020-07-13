Brinley Place

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $300 with a conditional deposit of $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35 for one, $50 for two
restrictions: 70lb weight limit. Breed restrictions include, but are not limited to: Pit Bulls, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Bloodhounds, Rottweilers, and Chows.