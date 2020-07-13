Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill dog park e-payments lobby online portal

At Brinley Place your needs have been anticipated and your wants have been met. Our apartment homes artfully combine sophistication with convenience and luxury with cutting-edge style. Here you'll find the most unexpected designer details and upscale features in seven different floor plans. At Brinley Place it's all about your way of life. The location, the details, the amenities and the service all contribute to your happiness quotient. You'll be living in the heart of Fairborn, close to desirable Beavercreek surrounded by shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation in every direction.