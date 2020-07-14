All apartments in Fairborn
Redwood Fairborn
Redwood Fairborn

1616 Valley Oak Ln · (833) 766-5644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH 45324

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,374

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,549

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Fairborn.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Redwood® Fairborn is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Fairborn have any available units?
Redwood Fairborn offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,374. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fairborn, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairborn Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Fairborn have?
Some of Redwood Fairborn's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Fairborn currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Fairborn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Fairborn pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Fairborn is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Fairborn offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Fairborn offers parking.
Does Redwood Fairborn have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Fairborn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Fairborn have a pool?
No, Redwood Fairborn does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Fairborn have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Fairborn has accessible units.
Does Redwood Fairborn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Fairborn has units with dishwashers.
