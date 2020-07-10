Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Fairborn, OH with washer-dryer

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3300 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.
Results within 5 miles of Fairborn
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments
3722 E Patterson Rd, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$814
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
845 sqft
A charming community with a modern update. This community is located off State Route 35 and I-675. Apartments are pet-friendly with spacious rooms and updated appliances. Flexible lease terms available. Pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Fairborn
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4215 Bergamot Drive
4215 Bergamot Drive, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
4215 Bergamot Drive Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Four Bedroom/Four Bath Home In Carriage Trail North of I-70 In Tipp City - Minutes From Shopping, Restaurants, Parks/Green Space, Carriage Hill Farm, State Route 201, State Route 202, State Route 40

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3843 Addison Avenue
3843 Addison Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Garage - This 3 bedroom, single bath home is a little gem. With hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, ceramic in the bath and kitchen, and the only carpet is in the upstairs bedroom, upkeep is a breeze.

July 2020 Fairborn Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fairborn Rent Report. Fairborn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fairborn Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fairborn Rent Report. Fairborn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fairborn rents declined slightly over the past month

Fairborn rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairborn stand at $624 for a one-bedroom apartment and $812 for a two-bedroom. Fairborn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fairborn, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Fairborn rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Fairborn, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Fairborn is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairborn's median two-bedroom rent of $812 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fairborn's rents rose over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairborn than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Fairborn.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

