Fairborn, OH
326 W. Xenia Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 12:20 PM

326 W. Xenia Drive

326 West Xenia Drive · (937) 427-2121
Location

326 West Xenia Drive, Fairborn, OH 45324

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 326 W. Xenia Drive · Avail. now

$690

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2 bdrm, 1 bath Remodeled Townhome, walking distance to WPAFB - 2 bdrm, 1 bath townhome style unit in Fairborn w/ approx. 1200 sq. ft. of living space. Brand new kitchen and bath. Refrigerator and stove included. Hardwood floors throughout. Full unfinished basement w/washer and dryer hookup. Parking lot, on street and off street parking.
Owner pays trash. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas and electric.
Walking distance to downtown Fairborn and Wright Patt AFB.
No pets allowed.
Section 8 not accepted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4786623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 W. Xenia Drive have any available units?
326 W. Xenia Drive has a unit available for $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairborn, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairborn Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 W. Xenia Drive have?
Some of 326 W. Xenia Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 W. Xenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
326 W. Xenia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 W. Xenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 326 W. Xenia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairborn.
Does 326 W. Xenia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 326 W. Xenia Drive does offer parking.
Does 326 W. Xenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 W. Xenia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 W. Xenia Drive have a pool?
No, 326 W. Xenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 326 W. Xenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 326 W. Xenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 326 W. Xenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 W. Xenia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
