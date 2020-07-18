74 East 220th St

Amenities

garage range oven refrigerator

74 E 220th St., Euclid - 2 bed 1 bath ranch home with views of Lake Erie!



$875 rent / $875 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreen & pet fee. Some breeds restricted per HUD guidelines through PetScreen.

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Do not miss out on this beautiful ranch home that has Lake Erie views and is within walking distance of the Shoreview Lake Club! Home has really spacious living room and galley style kitchen with stove & fridge provided for resident to utilize! 1 car detached garage with 1 additional off street parking space for resident to use in driveway! Backyard has great space for table & chairs to outdoor entertain!



Resident is responsible for lawn care & snow removal as well as all utilities - gas, electric, water/sewer/trash. Serious inquiries only.