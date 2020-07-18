All apartments in Euclid
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

74 East 220th St

74 East 220th Street · No Longer Available
Location

74 East 220th Street, Euclid, OH 44123
Euclid

Amenities

garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
74 E 220th St., Euclid - 2 bed 1 bath ranch home with views of Lake Erie!

$875 rent / $875 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreen & pet fee. Some breeds restricted per HUD guidelines through PetScreen.
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Do not miss out on this beautiful ranch home that has Lake Erie views and is within walking distance of the Shoreview Lake Club! Home has really spacious living room and galley style kitchen with stove & fridge provided for resident to utilize! 1 car detached garage with 1 additional off street parking space for resident to use in driveway! Backyard has great space for table & chairs to outdoor entertain!

Resident is responsible for lawn care & snow removal as well as all utilities - gas, electric, water/sewer/trash. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 East 220th St have any available units?
74 East 220th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euclid, OH.
What amenities does 74 East 220th St have?
Some of 74 East 220th St's amenities include garage, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 East 220th St currently offering any rent specials?
74 East 220th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 East 220th St pet-friendly?
No, 74 East 220th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euclid.
Does 74 East 220th St offer parking?
Yes, 74 East 220th St offers parking.
Does 74 East 220th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 East 220th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 East 220th St have a pool?
No, 74 East 220th St does not have a pool.
Does 74 East 220th St have accessible units?
No, 74 East 220th St does not have accessible units.
Does 74 East 220th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 East 220th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 East 220th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 East 220th St does not have units with air conditioning.
