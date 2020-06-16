All apartments in Elyria
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:37 AM

349 Brace Ave

349 Brace Ave · (216) 210-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

349 Brace Ave, Elyria, OH 44035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom ranch style home with neutral decor is a perfect pick for you. Newer Carpet thru out home. One Full bath, Open Kitchen concept, Great living room /dining room combo for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms. Nice backyard for gatherings and cookouts. All the convenience of one floor living at its best. Close to Midway Mall, Ohio Turnpike, and I-90. 5 minutes to LCCC. Call today to schedule a private tour before this one is rented. One Year Lease required / Security Deposit / Credit Check / No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Brace Ave have any available units?
349 Brace Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 349 Brace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
349 Brace Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Brace Ave pet-friendly?
No, 349 Brace Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elyria.
Does 349 Brace Ave offer parking?
Yes, 349 Brace Ave does offer parking.
Does 349 Brace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Brace Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Brace Ave have a pool?
No, 349 Brace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 349 Brace Ave have accessible units?
No, 349 Brace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Brace Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Brace Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Brace Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Brace Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 349 Brace Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

