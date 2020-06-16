349 Brace Ave

Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom ranch style home with neutral decor is a perfect pick for you. Newer Carpet thru out home. One Full bath, Open Kitchen concept, Great living room /dining room combo for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms. Nice backyard for gatherings and cookouts. All the convenience of one floor living at its best. Close to Midway Mall, Ohio Turnpike, and I-90. 5 minutes to LCCC. Call today to schedule a private tour before this one is rented. One Year Lease required / Security Deposit / Credit Check / No Pets