/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
95 Apartments for rent in East Cleveland, OH with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Results within 1 mile of East Cleveland
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
8 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
University Circle
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 02:18pm
4 Units Available
University Circle
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown South
11474 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,200
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
677 sqft
Upscale, luxury living in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. A larger home with ample storage, high end fixtures, and in-unit washer and dryer. Easy access to entertainment, restaurants and shops.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenville
11605 Beulah Ave
11605 Beulah Avenue, Cleveland, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Nice Housing Near Cleveland Clinic, CWRU, UH - Property Id: 300547 Cozy 5 bedroom house, newly renovated. Rent by room options available, ideal for professionals and college students attending or working at the local colleges and hospitals.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
2043 Random Rd
2043 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1086 sqft
Location, location, location!!! Amazing loft style condo unit in old schoolhouse. A must see property in the heart of Little Italy.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
1565 A East 118 St
1565 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1304 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1565 A East 118 St in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
2017 Random Rd
2017 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Completely renovated loft style 2nd level dwelling with in-house washer and dryer in unit. This fabulous Pied-a-terre is mins from UH, Case Western Reserve, Fine Dining and your famous Bakeries with mins.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Coventry Village
2713 Hampshire Rd
2713 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
This unit features a washer and dryer and air conditioning.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Coventry Village
2768 Lancashire Rd
2768 Lancashire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Washer and Dryer in unit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
1573 C East 118 St
1573 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1640 sqft
Wonderful rental opportunity. Walk to CWRU. Like new built in 2015. Hurry wont last.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Circle
1883 East 119th St
1883 E 119th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1622 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this great Coltman Condo in highly desirable location. Close to Case, UH Hospital, Museums, Little Italy & just minutes from the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenville
1458 E 115th St
1458 East 115th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment 1 BR Near Cleveland Clinic, CWRU, UH - Property Id: 308803 Newly 1 Bedroom apartment. Newly renovated. Walk to CWRU, CIM, Cleveland Clinic, VA & UH. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of East Cleveland
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Goodrich - Kirtland Park
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Waterfront living overlooking beautiful Lake Erie in the heart of Cleveland's downtown. Oversized luxury apartments located on North Marginal Road close to I-71, I-90 and East 9th.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
University Circle
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2734 Noble Rd.
2734 Noble Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
The Promenade Apartments - Property Id: 249332 Beautiful community with spacious one and two bedroom apartments minutes from recreation, dining and parks. Renovated apartments available! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hough
1934 E90th Street
1934 E 90th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Available 07/15/20 Luxurious Furnished Apartment In Cle Clinic Campus - Property Id: 314862 Beautiful luxury brand new boutique style Furnished apartments in heart of Cleveland Clinic main campus.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.
Similar Pages
East Cleveland 1 BedroomsEast Cleveland 2 BedroomsEast Cleveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Cleveland Apartments with BalconyEast Cleveland Apartments with Garage
East Cleveland Apartments with GymEast Cleveland Apartments with ParkingEast Cleveland Apartments with PoolEast Cleveland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHVermilion, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OH