All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 7718 Essex Gate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, OH
/
7718 Essex Gate Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:20 PM

7718 Essex Gate Drive

7718 Essex Gate Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7718 Essex Gate Drive South, Dublin, OH 43016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
7718 Essex Gate Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom condo in Reserve at Scioto Crossing - Beautiful 2nd floor condo in popular Reserve at Scioto Crossing with Dublin schools. This condo offers private, keyed access to building as well as interior entrance to condo. This condo offers soaring cathedral ceilings, decorative lighting fixtures. As you enter there is a laundry room with washer/dryer, The hall bathroom sits next to the first bedroom. You will then enter the.Kitchen which opens to Dining Room and Living room with a breakfast nook, covered patio with storage area. Tenants will have full access to the pool, clubhouse and workout facility for people with an active lifestyle. Great restaurants and shopping nearby.

- Dublin Schools
- walking distance to parks
- Columbus Zoo
- Easy access to I270

NO pets allowed

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call and request an application today

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"Fabulous second floor condo with balcony. Cathedral ceilings. 42'' white cabinetry in kitchen. Spacious great room has sliding door to balcony. Walk-in closet in owners suite. Lots of storage. Secured front entrance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5397256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7718 Essex Gate Drive have any available units?
7718 Essex Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 7718 Essex Gate Drive have?
Some of 7718 Essex Gate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7718 Essex Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7718 Essex Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 Essex Gate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7718 Essex Gate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7718 Essex Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 7718 Essex Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7718 Essex Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7718 Essex Gate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 Essex Gate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7718 Essex Gate Drive has a pool.
Does 7718 Essex Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 7718 Essex Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 Essex Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7718 Essex Gate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7718 Essex Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7718 Essex Gate Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Dublin
5464 Eagle River Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road
Dublin, OH 43016
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd
Dublin, OH 43017
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd
Dublin, OH 43017
Sawmill Commons Apartments
2555 Summer Dr
Dublin, OH 43016
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr
Dublin, OH 43017

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDublin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dublin Apartments with BalconiesDublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OH
Groveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus