Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

7718 Essex Gate Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom condo in Reserve at Scioto Crossing - Beautiful 2nd floor condo in popular Reserve at Scioto Crossing with Dublin schools. This condo offers private, keyed access to building as well as interior entrance to condo. This condo offers soaring cathedral ceilings, decorative lighting fixtures. As you enter there is a laundry room with washer/dryer, The hall bathroom sits next to the first bedroom. You will then enter the.Kitchen which opens to Dining Room and Living room with a breakfast nook, covered patio with storage area. Tenants will have full access to the pool, clubhouse and workout facility for people with an active lifestyle. Great restaurants and shopping nearby.



- Dublin Schools

- walking distance to parks

- Columbus Zoo

- Easy access to I270



NO pets allowed



(All properties are rented as-is)



*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5397256)