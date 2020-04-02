All apartments in Dublin
6681 Willow Grove Place E

6681 Willow Grove Place East · No Longer Available
Location

6681 Willow Grove Place East, Dublin, OH 43017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Willow Grove with new flooring and carpet throughout, granite countertops, SS appliances. Finished lower level. No pets. Walking distance to Coffman High School and Dublin Rec Center. Best value in Dublin!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6681 Willow Grove Place E have any available units?
6681 Willow Grove Place E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 6681 Willow Grove Place E have?
Some of 6681 Willow Grove Place E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6681 Willow Grove Place E currently offering any rent specials?
6681 Willow Grove Place E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6681 Willow Grove Place E pet-friendly?
No, 6681 Willow Grove Place E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6681 Willow Grove Place E offer parking?
Yes, 6681 Willow Grove Place E offers parking.
Does 6681 Willow Grove Place E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6681 Willow Grove Place E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6681 Willow Grove Place E have a pool?
No, 6681 Willow Grove Place E does not have a pool.
Does 6681 Willow Grove Place E have accessible units?
No, 6681 Willow Grove Place E does not have accessible units.
Does 6681 Willow Grove Place E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6681 Willow Grove Place E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6681 Willow Grove Place E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6681 Willow Grove Place E does not have units with air conditioning.

