Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Willow Grove with new flooring and carpet throughout, granite countertops, SS appliances. Finished lower level. No pets. Walking distance to Coffman High School and Dublin Rec Center. Best value in Dublin!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6681 Willow Grove Place E have any available units?
6681 Willow Grove Place E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 6681 Willow Grove Place E have?
Some of 6681 Willow Grove Place E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6681 Willow Grove Place E currently offering any rent specials?
6681 Willow Grove Place E is not currently offering any rent specials.