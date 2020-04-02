6681 Willow Grove Place E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Willow Grove with new flooring and carpet throughout, granite countertops, SS appliances. Finished lower level. No pets. Walking distance to Coffman High School and Dublin Rec Center. Best value in Dublin!