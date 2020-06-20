6009 Craughwell Lane

Amenities

Dublin Great Location condo for Rent at Manor's of Craughwell. Spacious 1104 square feet, two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, great/living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. first floor unit, great location and a small walk to grocery, restaurants and more! Community Features a 24/7 fitness facility, clubhouse and pool. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This is a NON Smoking unit. NOTE: Pictures are from when unit was vacant, currently occupied, tenant rights. May be limited availability of showing.