6009 Craughwell Lane

Amenities
Dublin Great Location condo for Rent at Manor's of Craughwell. Spacious 1104 square feet, two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, great/living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. first floor unit, great location and a small walk to grocery, restaurants and more! Community Features a 24/7 fitness facility, clubhouse and pool. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This is a NON Smoking unit. NOTE: Pictures are from when unit was vacant, currently occupied, tenant rights. May be limited availability of showing.