Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:25 PM

6009 Craughwell Lane

6009 Craughwell Lane · (614) 209-2261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6009 Craughwell Lane, Dublin, OH 43017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
Dublin Great Location condo for Rent at Manor's of Craughwell. Spacious 1104 square feet, two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, great/living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. first floor unit, great location and a small walk to grocery, restaurants and more! Community Features a 24/7 fitness facility, clubhouse and pool. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This is a NON Smoking unit. NOTE: Pictures are from when unit was vacant, currently occupied, tenant rights. May be limited availability of showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Craughwell Lane have any available units?
6009 Craughwell Lane has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6009 Craughwell Lane have?
Some of 6009 Craughwell Lane's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Craughwell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Craughwell Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Craughwell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6009 Craughwell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6009 Craughwell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6009 Craughwell Lane does offer parking.
Does 6009 Craughwell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 Craughwell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Craughwell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6009 Craughwell Lane has a pool.
Does 6009 Craughwell Lane have accessible units?
No, 6009 Craughwell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Craughwell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6009 Craughwell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 Craughwell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 Craughwell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
